AS Monaco vs AJ Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

AS Monaco go head-to-head with AJ Auxerre at the Stade Louis II in round 21 of Ligue 1 on Wednesday (February 1).

The visitors are on a dire run of six league defeats and will be desperate to stop the rot.

Monaco failed to make it two wins from two on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Olympique Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

Before that, Philippe Clement’s side ended their two-game winless run with a 7-1 thrashing of AC Ajaccio on January 15. With 38 points from 20 games, Monaco are fourth in the standings, five points off Marseille in the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Auxerre were once again left empty-handed in the league, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Montpellier.

They have now lost their last six Ligue 1 games but have reached the round of 16 of the Coupe de France. With 13 points from 20 games, Auxerre are 19th in the league table, five points off Stade Brestois just outside the danger zone.

AS Monaco vs AJ Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from their last 27 meetings, Monaco boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Auxerre have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Monaco are on a three-game winning streak against Auxerre and are unbeaten in their last six meetings, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in November 2009.

Auxerre are on a six-game losing streak in the league, while they have managed just one point from a possible 21 since the start of November.

Les Monegasques are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games, picking up three wins and two draws.

AS Monaco vs AJ Auxerre Prediction

Monaco will be licking their lips as they go up against an out-of-sorts Auxerre side who have lost their last six league games. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their contrasting forms, Les Monegasques should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-0 AJ Auxerre

AS Monaco vs AJ Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

