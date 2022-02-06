AS Monaco vs Amiens prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

AS Monaco host Amiens at the Stade Louis II for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Tuesday.

The Monegasques comfortably saw off Lens in the last round and are now looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

They lost in the finals of the cup to PSG last year and haven't won the title since 1991.

Amiens, meanwhile, are in the last-eight of the Coupe de France for the second time in the last three seasons.

They're currently unbeaten in their last four games and are looking to reach the semi-finals by causing a huge upset.

AS Monaco vs Amiens Head-To-Head

The Monegasques are unbeaten in their last eight games against Amiens, winning five.

They're also currently on a four-game winning run in this fixture, including a 2-1 victory away from home in their encounter with Amiens in January 2020.

AS Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Amiens Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-D

AS Monaco vs Amiens Team News

AS Monaco

The Monegasques have a number of injuries with four players currently in the treatment room.

Jean Marcelin (torn muscle fibre), Myron Boadu (hamstring), Krépin Diatta (cruciate ligament rupture) and Benoît Badiashile (hamstring) are all ruled out.

Head coach Philippe Clement might choose to play the same XI that beat Lens in the last round.

Injured: Jean Marcelin, Myron Boadu, Krépin Diatta, Benoît Badiashile

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Amiens

In contrast, Les Licornes have an injury-free squad with manager Philippe Hinschberger having all the key players available for selection.

Bongani Zungu was sent off in their league clash on Saturday but his suspension doesn't apply in the cup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Monaco vs Amiens Predicted XI

AS Monaco (4-2-3-1): Vito Mannone; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Chrislain Matsima, Caio Henrique; Jean Lucas, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder.

Amiens (3-5-2): Régis Gurtner; Formose Mendy, Mateo Pavlović, Emmanuel Lomotey; Owen Gene, Arnaud Lusamba, Jack Lahne, Eddy Gnahoré, Harouna Sy; Aliou Badji, Tolu Arokodare.

AS Monaco vs Amiens Prediction

Monaco have scored plenty of goals of late, with striker Wissam Ben Yedder in particular in blistering form, netting seven goals in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Amiens are unbeaten in their last four games and should provide a tough challenge, but the home side have enough attacking firepower to win and progress into the next round.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-0 Amiens

