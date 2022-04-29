AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

AS Monaco are set to play Angers at the Stade Louis II on Sunday for their next Ligue 1 fixture.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Pascal Dupraz's AS Saint-Etienne in the league. Goals from French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, German forward Kevin Volland and Dutch attacker Myron Boadu and an own goal from centre-back Timothee Kolodziejczak sealed the deal for Philippe Clement's AS Monaco. Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri scored the goal for AS Saint-Etienne.

Angers, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in the league. First-half goals from young attacker Mohamed-Ali Cho and veteran Ivorian centre-back Ismael Traore for Angers was cancelled out by second-half goals from Guinea international Mohamed Bayo and young forward Lucas Da Cunha for Clermont Foot. Angers had Cho sent off in the second-half.

AS Monaco vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games.

Angers have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.

For AS Monaco, striker Wissam Ben Yedder has once again been spectacular. The France international has 20 league goals this season.

German attacker Kevin Volland has been an useful attacking presence too; the 29-year old has made 14 goal contributions in the league.

For Angers, former Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal has managed 12 goal contributions so far.

AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction

AS Monaco are 4th in the league, and have enjoyed a good run of form heading into this game. They are level on points with 3rd-placed Rennes, and have assembled an exciting squad.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per game than Man City (13.6) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



Only Wissam Ben Yedder (35.8%) has a better conversion rate than Erling Haaland (27.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



Pretty good match... Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per game than Man City (13.6) in Europe's top 5 leagues this seasonOnly Wissam Ben Yedder (35.8%) has a better conversion rate than Erling Haaland (27.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this seasonPretty good match... 🔐 Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per game than Man City (13.6) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season⚽️ Only Wissam Ben Yedder (35.8%) has a better conversion rate than Erling Haaland (27.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season😏 Pretty good match... https://t.co/mIoGdEbSjW

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will certainly be a player in demand come the summer transfer window. Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested, while reports have suggested that Liverpool have already begun talks to sign the 22-year old.

B/R Football @brfootball One game away from UCL final

Jürgen Klopp signs a new contract

Linked with highly-rated midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni



Liverpool fans today: One game away from UCL finalJürgen Klopp signs a new contractLinked with highly-rated midfielder Aurélien TchouaméniLiverpool fans today: ▪️ One game away from UCL final▪️ Jürgen Klopp signs a new contract▪️ Linked with highly-rated midfielder Aurélien TchouaméniLiverpool fans today: https://t.co/FdiihHLaGe

Angers, on the other hand, are 14th in the league. They are four points ahead of 18th-placed AS Saint-Etienne, and will be nervously looking behind.

Young forward Mohamed-Ali Cho has been attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Marseille after some interesting performances.

AS Monaco will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-0 Angers

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

AS Monaco vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- AS Monaco

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score- Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand