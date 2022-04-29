×
AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

Modified Apr 29, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Preview

AS Monaco are set to play Angers at the Stade Louis II on Sunday for their next Ligue 1 fixture.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Pascal Dupraz's AS Saint-Etienne in the league. Goals from French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, German forward Kevin Volland and Dutch attacker Myron Boadu and an own goal from centre-back Timothee Kolodziejczak sealed the deal for Philippe Clement's AS Monaco. Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri scored the goal for AS Saint-Etienne.

Angers, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in the league. First-half goals from young attacker Mohamed-Ali Cho and veteran Ivorian centre-back Ismael Traore for Angers was cancelled out by second-half goals from Guinea international Mohamed Bayo and young forward Lucas Da Cunha for Clermont Foot. Angers had Cho sent off in the second-half.

AS Monaco vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games.
  • Angers have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.
  • For AS Monaco, striker Wissam Ben Yedder has once again been spectacular. The France international has 20 league goals this season.
  • German attacker Kevin Volland has been an useful attacking presence too; the 29-year old has made 14 goal contributions in the league.
  • For Angers, former Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal has managed 12 goal contributions so far.

AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction

AS Monaco are 4th in the league, and have enjoyed a good run of form heading into this game. They are level on points with 3rd-placed Rennes, and have assembled an exciting squad.

🔐 Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per game than Man City (13.6) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season⚽️ Only Wissam Ben Yedder (35.8%) has a better conversion rate than Erling Haaland (27.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season😏 Pretty good match... https://t.co/mIoGdEbSjW

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will certainly be a player in demand come the summer transfer window. Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested, while reports have suggested that Liverpool have already begun talks to sign the 22-year old.

▪️ One game away from UCL final▪️ Jürgen Klopp signs a new contract▪️ Linked with highly-rated midfielder Aurélien TchouaméniLiverpool fans today: https://t.co/FdiihHLaGe

Angers, on the other hand, are 14th in the league. They are four points ahead of 18th-placed AS Saint-Etienne, and will be nervously looking behind.

Young forward Mohamed-Ali Cho has been attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Marseille after some interesting performances.

AS Monaco will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-0 Angers

AS Monaco vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- AS Monaco

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score- Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand

