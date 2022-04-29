AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

AS Monaco are set to play Angers at the Stade Louis II on Sunday for their next Ligue 1 fixture.
AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Pascal Dupraz's AS Saint-Etienne in the league. Goals from French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, German forward Kevin Volland and Dutch attacker Myron Boadu and an own goal from centre-back Timothee Kolodziejczak sealed the deal for Philippe Clement's AS Monaco. Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri scored the goal for AS Saint-Etienne.
Angers, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in the league. First-half goals from young attacker Mohamed-Ali Cho and veteran Ivorian centre-back Ismael Traore for Angers was cancelled out by second-half goals from Guinea international Mohamed Bayo and young forward Lucas Da Cunha for Clermont Foot. Angers had Cho sent off in the second-half.
AS Monaco vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games.
- Angers have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.
- For AS Monaco, striker Wissam Ben Yedder has once again been spectacular. The France international has 20 league goals this season.
- German attacker Kevin Volland has been an useful attacking presence too; the 29-year old has made 14 goal contributions in the league.
- For Angers, former Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal has managed 12 goal contributions so far.
AS Monaco vs Angers Prediction
AS Monaco are 4th in the league, and have enjoyed a good run of form heading into this game. They are level on points with 3rd-placed Rennes, and have assembled an exciting squad.
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will certainly be a player in demand come the summer transfer window. Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested, while reports have suggested that Liverpool have already begun talks to sign the 22-year old.
Angers, on the other hand, are 14th in the league. They are four points ahead of 18th-placed AS Saint-Etienne, and will be nervously looking behind.
Young forward Mohamed-Ali Cho has been attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Marseille after some interesting performances.
AS Monaco will be the favourites to win this game.
Prediction: AS Monaco 3-0 Angers
AS Monaco vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result- AS Monaco
Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes
Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score- Yes