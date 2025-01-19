AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as AS Monaco take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fifth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been in excellent form in Europe this season. The English side got the better of RB Leipzig by a 3-2 scoreline in December last year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Montpellier in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa are set to play their first match against AS Monaco in official European competitions and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

AS Monaco have won four of their last five matches at home against teams from England in European competitions, with all four of these victories coming against different teams.

Aston Villa are winless in their last four matches away from home against teams from France in European competitions, with their most recent such game in the UEFA Conference League ending in a 2-1 defeat against Lille last year.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has won all his six games against AS Monaco in all competitions, with each of his victories coming during his stint at PSG.

AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have shown steady improvement under Unai Emery and have consistently punched above their weight in the UEFA Champions League this season. Jhon Duran has been impressive for them in the competition and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day and have a good home record against Premier League teams. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-2 Aston Villa

AS Monaco vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

