AS Monaco vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

AS Monaco host Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 clash at Stade Louis II in the principality on Sunday night, with the hosts looking to put an end to a run of bad form that has seen them lose the momentum they had built at the start of the season.

Monaco have only won one of their last five games, and in their last match in Ligue 1, they were thrashed soundly by Lyon. A brace from Karl Toko-Ekambi led the way for Lyon, as they beat Monaco 4-1 at the Groupama Stadium.

Bordeaux's recent form has been better than Monaco's, with them having won two of their last three games. But after eight games of Ligue 1 action this season, Monaco are just a point behind Bordeaux, even as three places separate the two teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

AS Monaco vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Monaco have only won 11 of the last 39 fixtures that have been played between these two teams, while Bordeaux have won 17. In that period, 11 matches have also ended in draws.

AS Monaco form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-W-D-L

AS Monaco vs Bordeaux Team News

Monaco have a couple of injury worries before the game on Sunday. Russian midfield Aleksandr Golovin definitely will miss out with an injury, while defender Fode Ballo-Toure could also miss out.

Injured: Fode Ballo-Toure, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: None

Bordeaux's striker Samuel Kalu has a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be fit enough to be available for selection for the game against Monaco on Sunday.

Injured: Samuel Kalu

Doubtful: Mexer

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima, Benoit Badiashile, Djibril Sidibe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Pablo, Loris Benito, Toma Basic, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo, Nicolas de Preville, Remi Oudin, Josh Maja

AS Monaco vs Bordeaux Prediction

Even though Monaco are not in great form right now, coach Niko Kovac will be confident of his team having the personnel and the firepower to turn things around.

Wissam Ben Yedder has still been among the goals for Monaco this season, so they should still be favourites to win this game, provided they can sort out the defensive woes that have plagued them in the last few matches.

Prediction: Monaco 1-0 Bordeaux