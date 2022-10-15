AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

AS Monaco and Clermont Foot will go head-to-head at the Stade Louis II in round 11 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 16).

The Monwgasques are on a run of five straight wins in the league and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Monaco failed to make it two wins from two in Group H of the UEFA Europa League, as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Trabzonspor in midweek.

They have now turned their sights to Ligue 1, where they are on a run of five wins, stretching back to a 4-2 loss against Troyes on August 31. Monaco are fifth in the standings after picking up 20 points from ten games.

Meanwhile, Clermont made it two wins from two last time out, when they saw off AJ Auxerre 2-1 at home.

That followed a 3-1 victory over Ajaccio on October 2, which snapped their two-game winless run come to an end. With 16 points from ten games, Clermont are eighth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed LOSC Lille.

AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last eight meetings.

Clermont have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Monaco have won their last four games against Pascal Gastien’s men, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in April 2012.

AS Monaco 🇲🇨 @AS_Monaco



Pour venir les soutenir à Louis-II Dimanche face au @ClermontFoot , nos Rouge & Blanc auront besoin de vous pour poursuivre sur leur lancée en @Ligue1UberEats Pour venir les soutenir à Louis-II Dimanche face au @ClermontFoot, nos Rouge & Blanc auront besoin de vous pour poursuivre sur leur lancée en @Ligue1UberEats 👊Pour venir les soutenir à Louis-II ⤵️

Clermont head into the weekend winless in three of their last four away games, claiming one draw and losing twice since August.

Monaco have won their last five Ligue 1 outings, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Monaco will look to make an immediate positive reaction following their shock defeat against Trabzonspor in midweek. While Clermont have hit their stride, the Monegasques should make use of their home advantage to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-1 Clermont Foot

AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: First to score - Monaco (Monaco have have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes