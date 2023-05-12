AS Monaco vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille lock horns with an impressive AS Monaco side in an important encounter at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

AS Monaco vs Lille Preview

Lille are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reims last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Les Monegasques edged Angers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AS Monaco vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have a good recent record against Lille and have won 16 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's 13 victories.

After a run of six victories in seven matches against Lille in Ligue 1, AS Monaco have managed to win only one of their last five such games in the competition.

AS Monaco have picked up 64 points in their 32 league games so far - the third-highest tally for a team in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table at this stage of the season.

AS Monaco have picked up only five points against the rest of the top five in Ligue 1 this season - the lowest such tally among the current top five.

Lille lost their previous match by a 1-0 margin in Ligue 1 and have not suffered consecutive defeats in the competition since May 2022.

AS Monaco vs Lille Prediction

AS Monaco have been impressive so far this season and have a good squad at their disposal. The hosts can pack a punch on their day but do have a few issues to address ahead of this match.

Lille have flattered to deceive this season and will need to be at their best to secure a top-four spot. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and cold play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-2 Lille

AS Monaco vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Golovin to score - Yes

