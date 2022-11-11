AS Monaco vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Marseille lock horns with AS Monaco in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

AS Monaco vs Marseille Preview

AS Monaco are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Les Monegasques eased past Toulouse by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The away side edged Lyon to an important 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Monaco vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have a slight edge over AS Monaco and have won 20 of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's 19 victories.

After a winless run of five matches against Marseille in Ligue 1, AS Monaco have won two of their last three matches against the away side in the competition.

Monaco have suffered defeat in 19 home games against Marseille in Ligue 1 - at least five more defeats than they have faced against any other opponent in the competition.

Monaco have won their last two matches in Ligue 1 without conceding a goal and have not secured three such victories in a row since April 2021.

This is Marseille's 1083rd match in all competitions in the 21st century and they could achieve their 500th victory during this period by defeating AS Monaco.

AS Monaco have found the back of the net in each of their last 13 home games in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have been in impressive form this season and have built a robust squad. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Cengiz Under can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

AS Monaco have been slightly inconsistent this year but have improved over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-2 Marseille

AS Monaco vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes

