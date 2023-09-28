AS Monaco vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

AS Monaco are set to play Marseille at the Stade Louis-II on Saturday in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Nice in their most recent league game. A late second-half goal from Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga secured the win for Nice.

Marseille, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent league game. Goals from Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi and French attacker Randal Kolo Muani and a brace from Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos sealed the deal for Paris Saint-Germain.

AS Monaco vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn six.

Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino has managed six goal contributions in six league starts for AS Monaco.

Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has managed three goal contributions in six league starts for AS Monaco.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Portuguese striker Vitinha has scored two goals in four league starts for Marseille this season.

AS Monaco vs Marseille Prediction

AS Monaco are 4th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They made some smart acquisitions during the summer transfer window, with their most high-profile purchase being American striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal for €30 million.

Balogun's last game was one to forget, with the 22-year old missing two penalties as his side lost to Nice. On the other hand, former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino has enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign, while Brazilian right-back Vanderson has looked good as well.

Marseille, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They are a club in crisis; Marcelino lasted seven games as manager before leaving, while tension exists between the fans and the club.

Gennaro Gattuso has been brought in to provide some much-needed impetus; the Italian has had spells at clubs like AC Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Valencia, but has not been able to last long.

Marseille are not in a good phase right now. AS Monaco should have enough to emerge victorious.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-0 Marseille

AS Monaco vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- AS Monaco

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: AS Monaco to keep a clean sheet- yes