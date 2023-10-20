AS Monaco vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AS Monaco and Metz go head-to-head at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Adolf Hütter’s men are currently on a five-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein this weekend.

Monaco maintained their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Stade Reims just before the international break.

Hütter’s side have now gone unbeaten in seven of their eight league matches this season, picking up five wins and two draws so far.

With 17 points from eight games, Monaco currently sit at the summit of the standings, one point ahead of second-placed OGC Nice.

Elsewhere, Metz returned to winning ways during the international break as they scraped a 3-2 victory over Kaiserslautern last Friday.

Manager Laszlo Boloni will hope that the win over Kaiserslautern will serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as Les Grenats now turn their attention to the Ligue 1, where they are on a three-match losing streak.

With eight points from eight matches, Metz are currently 15th in the league table, level on points with 14th-placed RC Lens.

AS Monaco vs Metz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 19 of the last 28 meetings between the teams.

Metz have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Monaco have won their last five games against Metz, scoring 11 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 3-0 loss in August 2019.

Metz have won three of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 defeat against Toulouse on October 1 being the exception.

AS Monaco vs Metz Prediction

Monaco and Metz have had contrasting starts to the season, with the visitors scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table. Hütter’s men have flown out of the blocks this term and we are backing them to see off a Metz side who have lost their last three league outings.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-0 Metz

AS Monaco vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Metz have failed to make the net ripple in their last three league matches)