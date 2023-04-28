AS Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Montpellier lock horns with an impressive AS Monaco side in an important encounter at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

AS Monaco vs Montpellier Preview

Montpellier are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Rennes to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. Les Monegasques slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lens in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Monaco vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have a good recent record against Montpellier and have won 19 of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's three victories.

AS Monaco have won 32 of their 57 matches against Montpellier in Ligue 1 so far - their highest win rate among the 27 teams that they have faced at least 30 times in the competition.

AS Monaco have lost only two of their last 28 home games against Montpellier in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2018.

Montpellier have lost seven of the nine games that they have played against the current top five in Ligue 1 this season and have played out draws in the other two matches.

After a run of seven victories in nine matches in Ligue 1, AS Monaco have won only three of their last eight games in the competition.

AS Monaco vs Montpellier Prediction

AS Monaco have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top four. The hosts were thoroughly outclassed by Lens last week and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Montpellier have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. AS Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-1 Montpellier

AS Monaco vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

