AS Monaco vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

High-flying AS Monaco will be looking to continue their winning momentum in Ligue 1 against struggling Nimes when the sides meet at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

With six wins from the opening 11 games and just three defeats, Les Monégasques have made a bright start to the campaign. They even beat reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain last week, their first victory against them in over four years.

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac, who took over at Monaco in July, is looking capable of guiding the club back into the Champions League next season.

Nimes, on the other hand, are struggling this season. They have lost six times already, and are staring at a relegation scramble yet again.

They survived the drop by just four points last season, and their current form suggests it's going to be another long season for Jerome Arpinon's side.

AS Monaco vs Nimes Head-To-Head

In only 10 games between the two, AS Monaco hold a slender advantage with three wins to Nimes' two, while five games have ended in draws.

Last season, the sides played out a 2-2 stalemate in Monaco before Nimes ran out 3-1 victors at home in the reverse fixture.

🧤 90+3' : Retour sur l'arrêt parfait de Baptiste Reynet à Reims. pic.twitter.com/jVJR3VTMwY — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) November 25, 2020

AS Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Nimes Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

AS Monaco vs Nimes Team News

Monaco will continue to be without the injured trio of Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte, and Pietro Pellegri. In some good news for the club, Monaco have Ruben Aguilar back from suspension while star striker Wissam Ben Yedder has recovered from COVID-19.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte, and Pietro Pellegri.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣️ "Nous avons besoin d’être concentrés sur cette nouvelle échéance."



Avant la réception du Nîmes Olympique ce dimanche, Niko Kovac a fait le point en conférence de presse. #ASMNO



👇https://t.co/1DKtXSaxAT — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) November 27, 2020

Anthony Briancon and Birger Meling are still unavailable for Nimes due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, Midfielder Lucas Deaux returns to the fold after serving his suspension in the last game.

Injured: Anthony Briancon and Birger Meling

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Monaco vs Nimes Predicted XI

AS Monaco (4-3-3): Vito Mannone; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder, Willem Geubbels.

Nimes (4-3-3): Baptiste Reynet; Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Pablo Martinez, Gaetan Paquiez; Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux, Lamine Fomba; Zinedine Ferhat, Kevin Denkey, Renaud Ripart.

AS Monaco vs Nimes Prediction

Nimes will definitely head into the match with confidence given their record against Monaco in recent times. The team from the principality have been in fine form lately, with the defeat of PSG giving them a confidence boost.

Monaco appear to be too strong for Nimes at the moment and we expect a comprehensive win for the home side on Sunday.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-0 Nimes