AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

AS Monaco and Shakhtar Donetsk square off at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday in the final round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

This will be the first of their two meetings and both sides will look to place one foot firmly in the competition's group stages.

AS Monaco have enjoyed a thrilling qualifying campaign as they claimed a 5-1 aggregate victory over Czech Republic side Slavia Praha in the third round.

Following a 2-0 win in the Czech Republic, Monaco returned home where they secured an impressive 3-1 victory.

However, they have struggled to keep pace with their European form in Ligue 1. Les Monégasques were denied an opening-day victory two Saturdays ago as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Nantes.

This was followed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir last time out.

Manager Niko Kovač will now urge his side to make up for their poor domestic start by claiming a first leg victory.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk progressed into the final round of the qualifiers courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory over Belgian side KRC Genk.

The Miners head into Tuesday’s encounter off the back of a 2-0 victory over Metalist 1925 in their Ukrainian Premier League clash.

With nothing separating the sides at halftime, Taras Stepanenko and Lassina Traore scored to hand Shakhtar the win.

This was a fifth victory in six outings for Roberto De Zerbi's men and they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they aim for a place in the Champions League group stages.

Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in 2015, when Shakhtar Donetsk cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

AS Monaco

Monaco will be unable to call upon the services of Benjamin Lecomte and Benoit Badiashile, who have both been sidelined with muscle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Benoit Badiashile

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

The visitors remain without the services of midfielder Maksym Malyshev, who has been ruled out through a knee problem.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Djibril Sidibé, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Marlon, Mykola Matvienko, Viktor Kornienko; Maycon, Marcus Antonio; Tete, Alan Patrick, Manor Solomon; Lassina Traore

AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

AS Monaco will aim to bounce back from their domestic woes when they welcome their Ukrainian counterparts. However, Shakhtar Donetsk have already found their rhythm this season, picking up five wins from their opening six games.

We predict both sides will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AS Monaco 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

