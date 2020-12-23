AS Monaco vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

AS Monaco welcome Saint-Etienne to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday evening for their last Ligue 1 game of the calendar year, before the winter break in France.

Monaco are seventh in the league standings, with 26 points from 16 games, which is nine more than what St. Etienne have managed so far.

In their last home game, last Wednesday, Monaco were dispatched 3-0 by Lens, after Axel Disasi was sent off in the 23rd minute.

However, Niko Kovac's side bounced back from that defeat with a 1-0 away win against Dijon over the weekend.

Saint-Etienne haven't lost any of their last five Ligue 1 matches, but have only picked up seven points from those games, with one win and four draws.

In their last match against Nimes, they took the lead early in the game, but their opponents turned the game around. Eventually, Arnaud Nordin scored an equalizer for Saint-Etienne to earn a point, as the game finished 2-2.

AS Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

St. Etienne have won 15 of the last 34 games against Monaco, while losing only nine of those games. Ten games between Monaco and St. Etienne finished in draws during that period.

Advertisement

Monaco form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Saint-Etienne form guide: D-W-D-D-D

AS Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Monaco have defender Axel Disasi available for selection, after he missed the game against Dijon with a suspension.

Youssouf Fofana has accumulated too many bookings, and is suspended for this game against Saint-Etienne.

Benjamin Lecomte has a broken hand, while Aleksandr Golovin is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Cesc Fabregas is ruled out as well.

🗣 @SofianeDiop: "I must continue to give [coach Niko Kovac] back the confidence he has shown in me on the pitch."



➡️ https://t.co/ukOwMAhFC6 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwZnyRkhKC — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 22, 2020

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte, Cesc Fabregas

Suspended: Youssouf Fofana

For Saint-Etienne, Harold Moukoudi is suspended after an accumulation of bookings.

Panagiotis Retsos is injured and will miss this game, while Wahbi Khazri has a groin injury which will keep him out of the fixture.

Injured: Wahbi Khazri, Panagiotis Retsos

Suspended: Harold Moukoudi

AS Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Florentino Luis, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben-Yedder, Kevin Volland

Advertisement

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin; Mathieu Debuchy, Saidou Sow, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Miguel Trauco; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara; Amaud Nordin, Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga; Romain Hamouma

AS Monaco vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Saint-Etienne have managed to eke out results in their last few games, even if they haven't been wins.

We predict that they will earn a narrow win in this game at the Stade Louis II.

Prediction: AS Monaco 0-1 Saint-Etienne