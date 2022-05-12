AS Monaco vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

Looking to pick up a ninth Ligue 1 win on the bounce, AS Monaco will play host to Stade Brestois at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

The visitors saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last time out and will seek to quickly return to winning ways.

Monaco maintained their charge for an automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot, claiming a 2-1 win over deposed champions Lille on Friday.

They have now won their last eight games, scoring 19 goals and conceding six since a 1-1 draw with Sporting Braga in the UEFA Europa League on March 17. With 65 points from 36 games, Monaco are third in the Ligue 1 standings, three points off Marseille in the automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Brest failed to move into the top half of the table, falling to a 1-0 loss against Strasbourg. Before that, they were on a run of three victories, seeing off Lyon, Metz and Clermont Foot respectively.

With 48 points from 36 games, Brest are 11th in the points table, three points off tenth-placed Lille with two games to play.

AS Monaco vs Stade Brestois Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams, with Monaco picking up three wins.

Brestois hold a slightly superior record in this fixture, claiming four wins.

Monaco have won their last two home games against the visitors, scoring six goals and conceding one.

Monaco are on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the league, dating back to a 1-1 draw with Braga in the UEFA Europa League in March.

Brest head into the game on a run of three wins from their last four outings, with last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Strasbourg being the exception.

AS Monaco vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Monaco have hit their stride at the tail end of the season as they push for a UEFA Champions League ticket.

While Brest are also in fine form and will look to return to winning ways, Monaco boast a significantly superior and more experienced players and should claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-0 Stade Brestois.

AS Monaco vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco.

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of the last six meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Monaco to win the first half - Yes (Monaco have led at half-time in four of their last five outings).

Edited by Bhargav