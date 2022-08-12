AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2022

Stade Rennais will visit the Stade Louis II to face AS Monaco in the second gameweek of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts head into the weekend after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and will look to return to winning ways here.

Having held on for a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Monaco suffered a 3-2 extra time loss against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. Before hat, they got their Ligue 1 campaign underway with a 2-1 victory away to Strasbourg on Saturday.

Monaco head into the weekend on a run of five straight home wins in Ligue 1 since a 2-1 loss against Stade Reims in February.

Meanwhile, Rennais failed to kick off their new season on a high, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Lorient. That followed a fine pre-season run, where they picked up three wins and lost two of their five friendlies.

Rennais are on a three-game winless run away from home in Ligue 1, picking up one draw and two losses.

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins in the last 43 meetings between the two teams, Monaco have a superior record in this fixture.

Rennais have picked up 13 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Monaco are on a run of three victories against the visitors since a 2-1 loss in September 2020.

Rennais are winless in their last three away games in the league, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Monaco are unbeaten in 11 Ligue 1 games, picking up an impressive ten wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Strasbourg in March.

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Monaco will head into the weekend seeking to make a positive response to their exit from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two teams and their recent string of results, they should come away with all three points.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-1 Stade Rennais.

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last ten meetings).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last six clashes since January 2019).

