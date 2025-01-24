AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

AS Monaco return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they play host to Stade Rennais on Saturday. Jorge Sampaoli’s men have lost their last three games against the home side and will journey to the Stade Louis II looking to end this poor run.

AS Monaco returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League as they edged out Premier League side Aston Villa 1-0 on home turf. Before that, Adolf Hutter’s side were on a four-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing three, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Stade Reims in the Coupe de France on January 14.

Monaco have picked up 31 points from their 18 Ligue 1 matches to sit fourth in the league table, one point above fifth-placed LOSC Lille just outside the Champions League playoff spot.

Stade Rennais, meanwhile, were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Stade Brestois at the Roazhon Park last weekend. Sampaoli’s men have lost four games on the trot, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ligue 2 outfit Troyes in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France on January 15.

Rennes have picked up 18 points from their 18 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit 14th in the table, level on points with Nantes and 16th-placed Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot.

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Rennais have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last six home games against Stade Rennais, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in October 2018.

Rennes are one of just three sides yet to win an away game in Ligue 1 this season, losing seven and claiming one draw from their eight matches — they currently hold the division's joint second-worst points tally on the road (1).

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Fresh off the back of a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League, Monaco will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to arrest their slump in the league.

Rennes’ form on the road has been nothing to write home about this season and we see them struggling at the Stade Louis once again.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-1 Stade Rennais

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last six encounters between the two teams)

