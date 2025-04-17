AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Two sides in a heated race for UEFA Champions League football lock horns in Ligue 1 as AS Monaco play host to Strasbourg at the Stade Louis II on Saturday. Adolf Hutter’s men are on a run of six consecutive home wins in the league and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

AS Monaco returned to winning ways in style as they hammered Olympique Marseille 3-0 at the Stade Louis II last Saturday. Before that, Hutter’s men saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on April 5 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Stade Brestois at the Stade Francis Le Blé.

Monaco have picked up 53 points from their 29 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit second in the league table, three points and four places above this weekend’s visitors.

On the other hand, Strasbourg were left red-faced last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by OGC Nice after giving up their lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Despite that result, head coach Liam Rosenior will be pleased with his side's recent run of form as they are unbeaten in nine games on the bounce, claiming seven wins and two draws since February’s 3-1 loss against Angers in the Coupe de France.

While Strasbourg will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday, they will need to show their mettle at the Stade Louis, where they have failed to win their last four visits since January 2020.

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Strasbourg have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Monaco are on a five-game winning streak against Rosenior's men, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in March 2022.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and one draw since the start of November.

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction

With just five points separating second and seventh in the league standings, we anticipate a heated contest on Saturday as both sides push for Champions League qualification.

However, we predict Monaco will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-1 Strasbourg

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Monaco (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Strasbourg)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More