AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AS Monaco and Strasbourg lock horns at the Stade Louis II on Sunday (August 20).

Having kicked off the season on a winning note, both sides will head into the weekend looking to pick up where they dropped off in the league opener.

Monaco could not have asked for a better start to the season, as they picked up a 4-2 victory over Clermont Foot on Sunday. Before that, Adolf Hutter’s men lost their final three pre-season games, including a shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Emirates Cup final on August 2.

Heading into their first home game of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Monaco will hope to end their run of three straight league games at the Stade Louis II without a win.

Meanwhile, a new-look Strasbourg side kicked off the 2023-24 season on Sunday with an impressive 2-1 win over Olympique Lyon. That followed a solid pre-season campaign, where they went unbeaten in four of their five friendlies, winning twice.

Next up for Patrick Vieira's side is the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side who won both home and away meetings between the teams last season.

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 25 meetings, Monaco boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Strasbourg have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Vieira's men are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice since a 2-1 loss in July to Besiktas in pre-season.

Monaco are winless in three home games, losing twice, since their 3-1 win over Lorient on April 16.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in five of their last six Ligue 1 games, winning thrice since May.

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction

Both sides kicked off the season on a winning note, so expect a thriller at the Stade Louis II as they look to put together a fine run of form.

While Strasbourg lost both home and away meetings against Monaco last season, they strengthened significantly since then and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AS Monaco 1-1 Strasbourg

AS Monaco vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes.)