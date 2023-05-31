AS Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toulouse lock horns with an impressive AS Monaco side in an important encounter at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

AS Monaco vs Toulouse Preview

Toulouse are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Les Monegasques slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Monaco vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have a good recent record against Toulouse and have won 13 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toulouse's four victories.

AS Monaco have lost only one of their last 14 matches against Toulouse in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in October 2016.

AS Monaco have won their last five matches at home against Toulouse in Ligue 1 and have scored a total of 16 goals in these games.

AS Monaco could win their 20th match of the season in Ligue 1 this weekend and could equal their tally from the 2021-22 season.

Toulouse are in 13th place in the league table at the moment - only PSG and Guingamp have won the French Cup while finishing above this position in the table since the 2002-03 season.

AS Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day and are currently fighting for a place in the top four. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best to boost their attempt to qualify for Europe this year.

Toulouse are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable team this weekend. AS Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 4-1 Toulouse

AS Monaco vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes