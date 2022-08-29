AS Monaco vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

AS Monaco are set to play Troyes at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from German forward Kevin Volland for AS Monaco was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from Brazil international Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain.

Troyes, on the other hand, beat ten-man Angers 3-1 in their most recent Ligue 1 fixture. Goals from attacker Renaud Ripart, Guinea-Bissau international Mama Balde and young winger Wilson Odobert sealed the deal for Bruno Irles' Troyes. Striker Lois Diony scored the consolation goal for Angers, who had midfielder Batista Mendy sent off in the first-half.

AS Monaco vs Troyes Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with AS Monaco beating Troyes 2-1. Goals from Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique and Germany international Kevin Volland secured the win for AS Monaco. Canada international Ike Ugbo scored the goal for Troyes.

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-W

Troyes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-L

AS Monaco vs Troyes Team News

AS Monaco

AS Monaco could be without Dutch striker Myron Boadu. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Philippe Clement is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Myron Boadu

Suspended: None

Troyes

Meanwhile, Troyes manager Bruno Irles could be without Danish right-back Andreas Bruus and Portuguese left-back Abdu Conte.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andreas Bruus, Abdu Conte

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Troyes Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Takumi Minamino, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Troyes Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon, Thierno Balde, Adil Rami, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Yasser Larouci, Rony Lopes, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Renaud Ripart, Ike Ugbo

AS Monaco vs Troyes Prediction

AS Monaco finished 3rd last season, and have added some quality talents to their squad during the summer. Having sold star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid for £72 million, AS Monaco have signed Mohamed Camara, Breel Embolo and Takumi Minamino.

Troyes, on the other hand, finished 15th last time around in Ligue 1. After having lost their first three league games, Troyes managed to beat Angers, and will hope to build upon that result.

OptaJean @OptaJean 17 - Wilson Odobert (17 ans et 273 jours) est le 2e plus jeune joueur à marquer avec Troyes en Ligue 1, derrière Corentin Jean (17 ans et 237 jours contre Reims en mars 2013). Pressé. #ESTACSCO 17 - Wilson Odobert (17 ans et 273 jours) est le 2e plus jeune joueur à marquer avec Troyes en Ligue 1, derrière Corentin Jean (17 ans et 237 jours contre Reims en mars 2013). Pressé. #ESTACSCO https://t.co/yYmu8v8ToQ

AS Monaco to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-0 Troyes

