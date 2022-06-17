"As a number 8" - Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign Portugal forward and covert him to a box-to-box midfielder

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has ueged Jurgen Klopp to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and convert him into a midfielder.

The 36-year-old held a Q&A on Twitter and responded to a fan who asked him to recommend a La Liga player for the Reds, excluding Real Madrid and Barcelona players.

Enrique replied: 'One of them could be João felix as a number 8. What a player.'

Another fan replied to the tweet suggesting that the Portugal international cannot function as a midfielder, tweeting:

'Huh? He’s a striker, how could you play him as a box to box lmao.'

To which Enrique replied:

'It looks like you don't see Atlético de Madrid how I see them every week' followed by a wink emoji.

Jose Enrique began his career at Levante before moving to the Premier League in 2007. He spent four years at Newcastle United and joined Liverpool in the summer of 2011 for a reported fee of £6m.

He spent five years at Anfield, making 99 appearances in all competitions for the Merseysiders, although he barely featured in his last three years at the club.

Liverpool do not need to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's current player of the year

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid after a spectacular season that saw him score 20 goals and provide 11 assists in 43 matches in all competitions for Benfica.

His performances helped the club win the Primeira Liga and he was named the 2019 Golden Boy for his efforts.

Atletico Madrid subsequently broke the bank to sign him, paying Benfica a club-record fee of €126m. This made the Portugal international the fourth most expensive player in history.

After initially struggling to make a mark under Diego Simeone, Felix showed his class last season and was named the club's player of the season.

The 22-year-old primarily functions as a supporting striker where his close control, passing and dribbling enables him to link up well with the players leading the line.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Darwin signs until June 2028 on a €75m deal plus add-ons to €100m potential package.



@LFC

Official, here we go now confirmed! Liverpool announce Darwin Núñez as new signing on a permanent deal from Benfica.Darwin signs until June 2028 on a €75m deal plus add-ons to €100m potential package. Official, here we go now confirmed! Liverpool announce Darwin Núñez as new signing on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨🇺🇾 #LFCDarwin signs until June 2028 on a €75m deal plus add-ons to €100m potential package.🎥🔴 @LFChttps://t.co/PBNZLvtbrT

Liverpool are well-stocked in attack and have added Darwin Nunez to their ranks. Atletico Madrid paid a hefty sum to sign Joao Felox and are unlikely to let him leave for anything less than nine figures.

Considering the quality the Reds have in attack, it is not feasible for them to spend a hefty sum on another attacker so soon after breaking their club-record fee to sign Nunez.

