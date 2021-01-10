AS Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Player ratings as Gianluca Mancini strikes late to force a share of the spoils | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan were held to an exhilarating 2-2 draw by AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in an entertaining 2020-21 Serie A game.

Gianluca Mancini struck four minutes from stoppage time to force a share of the spoils as AS Roma and Inter Milan drew for a sixth consecutive time in the league.

The last 6⃣ meetings between Roma and Inter



1-1 🤝

2-2 🤝

1-1 🤝

0-0 🤝

2-2 🤝

2-2 🤝



Gianluca Mancini's late equaliser ensures the spoils are shared between the pair once more pic.twitter.com/SklWsZpAgM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 10, 2021

Milan Skriniar and Achraf Hakimi scored in quick succession in the second half to cancel out Lorenzo Pellegrini's early opener for AS Roma. However, some lax defending from Inter Milan allowed Mancini to leap the highest and head home a late equaliser.

The draw keeps Antonio Conte's side in second place, three points adrift of league leaders AC Milan, whereas AS Roma have now moved up to third in the standings.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides:

AS Roma

Pau Lopez - 7/10

Pau Lopez produced an incredible performance against Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Pau Lopez was beaten twice by two well-taken goals which he could do nothing about, but the AS Roma custodian was otherwise terrific between the sticks, pulling off some vital saves to deny both Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez from close range.

Gianluca Mancini - 7/10

Gianluca Mancini came up trumps in his duel with Martinez, keeping the Argentine at bay with crucial interventions. The former Atalanta player made four interceptions as well as three clearances against Inter Milan.

Chris Smalling - 6.5/10

Achraf Hakimi pulled away from Chris Smalling while scoring Inter Milan's second goal while Lautaro Martinez beat him on another occasion to muster a shot at goal. However, the former Manchester United centre-back kept his ex-teammate Lukaku firmly in check. Their duel was a joy to watch, as both went at each other at full tilt.

— Smalling booked for challenge on Lukaku



— Lukaku booked for challenge on Smalling



The former Manchester United duo are going at it in the Stadio Olimpico.#RomaInter pic.twitter.com/IA9ErS91mP — bet365 (@bet365) January 10, 2021

Roger Ibanez - 6/10

Advertisement

Roger Ibanez struggled to keep up with Hakimi's pace in the second half but when in possession, the former was sound, completing 94% of his passes.

Rick Karsdorp - 5/10

Rick Karsdorp's crosses left a lot to be desired while going forward, and the AS Roma man even sent Matteo Darmian packing after a heavy challenge. The 25-year-old faded as the match wore on.

Gianluca Villar - 6/10

Gianluca Villar had a tough time in wrestling control of the midfield from Inter Milan, but his persistence paid off when he laid a beautiful cross into the middle to set up Mancini for AS Roma's late equaliser.

Jordan Veretout - 7/10

Jordan Veretout was nigh unplayable in the first half, winning the ball off Bastoni and launching the break that resulted in Pellegrini's opener for AS Roma. However, his impact waned after the break.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 7/10

It was a positive return to the AS Roma lineup for Leonardo Spinazzola, as the Italian full-back created a good chance for Edin Dzeko early on before producing an excellent block to deny Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic in the second half.

51' - Spinazzola puts in a vital challenge to prevent Brozovic getting a shot on target from a dangerous position.



1-0 | #RomaInter pic.twitter.com/WLcuEXIp43 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 10, 2021

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7/10

AS Roma's biggest attacking threat on the night, Lorenzo Pellegrini fired his team in front with a confident strike. He didn't rest on his laurels thereafter, as he continued to be a threat to Inter with his link-up play. Pellegrini also kickstarted a wonderful counter-attack that eventually came to nothing.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted Lorenzo Pellegrini with a simple pass. He also linked up well with Dzeko, creating two chances. However, the Armenian's impact waned after the break, mostly due to some roughhousing from Inter Milan, as he was brought down a couple of times.

Advertisement

After assisting Lorenzo Pellegrini's opener against Inter, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Harry Kane as one of only two players in Europe's top 5 leagues to register both 8+ goals and assists this season.



A man reborn 💥 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/K0PDMXT9ia — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) January 10, 2021

Edin Dzeko - 5/10

It was a forgetful day for Bosnian ace Edin Dzeko, as he not only failed to score, but also failed to muster a single effort on target. Dzeko registered a pass completion rate of only 68%.

Ratings of AS Roma Substitutes

Bruno Peres - 6/10

Fonseca tried to shore up the backline towards the end by bringing on Bruno Peres, who had a decent outing without being spectacular.

Bryan Cristante - 7/10

Bryan Cristante caught Arturo Vidal just seconds after coming on but escaped a booking before seeing an effort saved by the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Borja Mayoral - N/A

It was too late until Borja Mayoral came on, as the match was already heading for a draw.