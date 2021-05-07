AS Roma 3-2 Manchester United (5-8 on agg.): Player ratings as Red Devils book finals berth despite narrow defeat | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United secured a 8-5 aggregate win over AS Roma in their UEFA Europa League semi-final fixture - despite a 3-2 defeat on the night - to book a spot in the final.

The Italians, trailing 6-2 from the first leg of their semi-final tie, began their quest to wipe out Manchester United’s four-goal cushion in an aggressive manner at the start of the game. However, they were denied by sharp reactions from David de Gea in the opposition goal.

The Serie A giants were then punished for their profligacy at the other end as Edinson Cavani powered Manchester United into the lead in the 39th minute, strengthening the visitors’ position in the tie.

However, as was the case in the first leg, AS Roma turned the game around with two goals in quick succession. They first found the back of the net through Edin Dzeko before Bryan Cristante handed his side the lead.

Just when AS Roma were close to pulling another goal back, history repeated itself as Bruno Fernandes set up Cavani, as he did with Manchester United 2-1 down in the first leg, to pull the visitors level and settle a few nerves in the Red Devils camp.

However, that was where the similarities to the first leg ended, as Nicola Zalewski’s 83rd-minute volley was deflected into his own net by Alex Telles to hand the hosts the lead once again. The Italian side managed to maintain the lead until the final whistle to secure some pride on the night.

Manchester United vs Roma is the highest-scoring Europa League semi-final ever! 😱#UEL pic.twitter.com/HD28DZyIBr — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 6, 2021

On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides from a thoroughly entertaining Europa League semi-final second leg.

AS Roma player ratings against Manchester United

Antonio Mirante: 5/10

AS Roma’s veteran keeper had no chance of saving either of Manchester United’s goals. Apart from those goals, he was not too troubled by the Red Devils' attackers during the game.

Rick Karsdorp: 6/10

The Dutchman was a constant threat down AS Roma’s right flank, offering himself up as a willing attacking outlet and giving Luke Shaw and Alex Telles a lot of trouble with his pace and physicality.

Chris Smalling: 4/10

Injury forced Chris Smalling to go off in the first half of the game against Manchester United

Having had a disappointing reunion with his former side in the first leg, Chris Smalling had an even worse time in the second leg. The Englishman had a couple of nervy moments in defence before injury forced him off with just half an hour played.

Gianluca Mancini: 5/10

Whether he was throwing himself into challenges near his own goal or attacking the ball near the opposition’s, Mancini was heavily involved at both ends of the pitch without making a telling impact.

Roger Ibanez: 5/10

Playing on the left side of AS Roma’s back three, Ibanez looked solid in defence and did well to keep Mason Greenwood under wraps. However, he was unable to help his defensive colleagues deal with the threat of Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes when Manchester United broke forward with pace.

Bruno Peres: 5/10

AS Roma’s left wing-back ran up and down the flank without offering much penetration. His physical exertions seemed to finally get the better of him just before he was taken off for Santon in the 70th minute.

Bryan Cristante: 6/10

Bryan Cristante (L) gave AS Roma the lead with a fantastic goal against Manchester United in the second half

Having played in defence in the first leg, the Italy international was restored to his rightful place in midfield for this game. He capped off an impressive display with a crisp long-range effort that flew into the far corner to give his side the lead on the night.

Pedro: 6/10

The former Chelsea winger caused Manchester United all sorts of problems with his darting runs down the right flank. He claimed an assist for Edin Dzeko’s equaliser with a fortuitous cross/shot hybrid.

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 6/10

The Roma skipper replicated his fine showing in the first leg with a similarly polished performance in the second, keeping the ball moving in midfield and urging his side to attack until the final whistle.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 5/10

The former Manchester United man was full of energy and ideas but was unable to execute his plans. He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions only to be denied either by De Gea or the woodwork.

Edin Dzeko: 7/10

Edin Dzeko continued his fine form against Manchester United with yet another goal

As was the case in the first leg, the Roma frontman was a handful for the Manchester United defence. He used his experience and physicality to cause problems in the Red Devils box and was rewarded for his efforts with a well-worked goal.

Edin Džeko has now scored nine goals in 11 games vs Man Utd, the joint-most he’s managed against any side in his career.



Once a blue... 🔵 #UEL pic.twitter.com/w4OxyXINFm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2021

Substitutes

Ebrima Darboe: 5/10

A first-half replacement for the injured Smalling, 19-year-old Ebrima Darboe slotted comfortably into the Roma midfield. He was calm and composed in possession and was largely unfazed by the occasion or the opposition.

Davide Santon: 6/10

Having replaced Peres in the second half, Davide Santon capped a solid defensive display with the game-winning assist, setting up fellow substitute Zalewski for the winner with a probing cross.

Borja Mayoral: N.A.

The Real Madrid loanee replaced Dzeko late on but was not able to affect the game much during his time on the pitch.

Nicola Zalewski: 6/10

The 19-year-old was AS Roma’s match-winner on the night, as it was his strike that Telles deflected into his own net to give the Italian outfit victory.

