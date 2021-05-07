AS Roma 3-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils sail to UEL final despite nightmare in Rome | UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Manchester United played out an entertaining five-goal thriller at the Stadio Olimpico and sealed their spot in the UEFA Europa League final. Despite ultimately being beaten 3-2 by a spirited AS Roma side on the night, the Red Devils got past the Giallorossi with an aggregate score of 8-5.

Edinson Cavani continued his fine form from the reverse fixture and netted the opener in the first half after smashing the ball in from range. His goal was possibly the only real highlight for Manchester United as they were generally sluggish and conceded a handful of big chances to the hosts.

Cavani missed another great chance from close range, and so did Bruno Fernandes after being set up by the Uruguayan.

13 - Manchester United 8-5 Roma produced a total of 13 goals over the two legs, the joint-second highest tally across two legs of any major UEFA competition semi-final, behind Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers in the 1959-60 European Cup. Bonkers. #ROMMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021

The game sparked to life in the second 45 as Roma turned up the heat and hitting the Red Devils with waves of attacks. They got back into the game after Pedro's scuffed shot on the volley found its way to Edin Dzeko, who was just a few yards away from goal, and headed the ball past David de Gea.

Bryan Cristante gave the Romans the lead just three minutes later as he dispatched the ball with a surreal strike into the top-left corner after Fred lost the ball in a dangerous area. Cristante's goal was canceled out by another Cavani goal for Manchester United as the 34-year-old headed the ball in from a Bruno Fernandes cross.

2 - Edinson Cavani is the first player to score 2+ goals in both legs of a two-legged semi-final in a major European competition since Klaus Allofs for 1. FC Köln v KSV Waregem in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup. Bracing. #ROMMUN pic.twitter.com/CRqEIfg8Pw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021

However, with less than ten minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Roma teenager Nicola Zalewski came on to score the eventual winner on his European debut for the Giallorossi. The 19-year-old's strike from close range found the back of the net after a heavy deflection off Alex Telles and gave Paulo Fonseca's side the win.

It was a great way for the Portuguese coach to bow out of European football with Roma after a hammering last week as he is set to be replaced by former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will now have their eyes on the final where they're set to come up against Unai Emery's Villarreal.

On that note, here are 5 hits and flops from the game.

Hit: Lorenzo Pellegrini | AS Roma

AS Roma v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg Two

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave his side the equaliser at Old Trafford, and although he failed to score in Rome, he was arguably one of the best players for the hosts against Manchester United. The Italian was one of their biggest creative threats on the night alongside Pedro and Mkhitaryan, and created the second goal after nicking the ball off Fred.

The 24-year-old created three chances, registered three tackles, attempted 11 crosses, won two fouls, completed two take-ons, and won seven out of his 11 duels — a figure bettered only by Roger Ibanez's eight. Overall, it was a great display from Pellegrini as he contributed heavily to the side on both the offence and defence.

Flop: Fred | Manchester United

AS Roma v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg Two

Starting in a midfield pi vot with Paul Pogba, the Brazilian had a bit more responsibility to carry out in the middle for Manchester United, and he was far from his best. Fred was erratic on the ball, and despite registering an assist for the opener, he was constantly caught out of position and failed to screen his backline well enough on the night.

The worst moment of his game was during the second half as Fred was directly at fault for the second goal they conceded. After receiving the ball on the edge of the area in his own half, the Brazilian tried to pull off a skill move to get out of the situation but lost the ball cheaply, allowing Pellegrini to set up Bryan Cristante for the go-ahead goal. Fred has been a liability a few times this season, such as his poor display against Leicester City recently, and he wasn't at his best in Rome.

