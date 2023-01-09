AS Roma join Barcelona in race to sign Premier League attacker on a free transfer: Reports

AS Roma have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to rope in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer in the coming summer.

Zaha, 30, has been a talisman for the Eagles over the past eight seasons, helping the club consolidate their stature as a mid-table Premier League outfit. Overall, he has registered 89 goals and 76 assists in 447 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, Zaha has emerged as a hot topic in the ongoing winter transfer window. With his contract set to expire this summer, he has been linked with a host of clubs, including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Patrick Vieira: "I hope not..." Reporter: "So you're saying Wilfried Zaha won't be sold this month?"Patrick Vieira: "I hope not..." Reporter: "So you're saying Wilfried Zaha won't be sold this month?" Patrick Vieira: "I hope not..." 😅 https://t.co/wOxDacs3TW

According to Fichajes, Roma have identified Zaha as an ideal replacement for star forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who is speculated to depart the Stadio Olimpico in the near future. Barcelona, on the other hand, are also determined to sign the Ivorian ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blaugrana are believed to be dissatisfied with the performances of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the ongoing season. Hence, the club have set their sights on the former Manchester United man.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Zaha as the club are likely to lose first-team winger Angel Di Maria at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also keen to sign the right-footed attacker, as per 90min.

Zaha has opened the ongoing 2022-23 campaign on a positive note, registering six goals and three assists in 17 overall matches so far.

Barcelona set to establish contact with 31-year-old Premier League star: Reports

As per Fichajes, Barcelona have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a back-up option in case Memphis Depay secures a move away from Camp Nou in January. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on roping in the latter.

Blaugrana sporting directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are both admirers of Jimenez. The pair are ready to establish contact with Julen Lopetegui's side in the coming days once Depay's exit is confirmed.

However, Barcelona are expected to fashion a cut-price deal for the former Atletico Madrid ace considering their dire financial situation. Since being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, the club has placed priority on handing out contract extensions to key players.

Jimenez, 31, has been a central cog in Wolves' resurgence in the past four years. So far, he has scored 56 goals and contributed 23 assists in 153 games across all competitions for the Premier League side.

Poll : 0 votes