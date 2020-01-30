AS Roma sporting director admits the club want to permanently sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United

Chris Smalling

AS Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has admitted that the Serie A giants are planning to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

Also Read: Lucas Torreira welcomes Bruno Fernandes to the Premier League, Solskjaer admits he might sign a striker before Deadline Day and more Manchester United transfer news

Chris Smalling earns himself the chance to make a permanent move to Rome

Having fallen down the pecking order after the record-breaking transfer of Harry Maguire, the 30-year-old made the bold decision to leave Manchester United for the Giallorossi in a season-long loan deal last summer.

The move has since paid rich dividends for the England international, as he emerged as a consistent figure at the heart of Paulo Fonseca's defence, and has been largely impressive for the Rome titans, prompting the Old Trafford faithful to question why he was allowed to leave in the first place.

Roma are now hopeful of doing a permanent deal with the Red Devils for the centre-back, but Petrachi has acknowledged that the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the player.

When asked about the possibility of signing Smalling permanently in an interview with The Daily Mail, he said, "There is a chance. The player will choose what to do. If he really wishes, we will be happy to have him with us permanently. We are very happy with Smalling and he knows it. With Manchester United, the relationship is excellent, we have an excellent feeling with the club."

He added, "Technically he is very strong. I think it is fundamental for a sporting director to understand how some players can do well. I thought this move could work and I'm happy that the results prove me right."

Smalling's contract at Manchester United is due to expire in 2022 with the club having an option of a 12-month extension.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog