AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi looking to sign French midfielder Jordan Veretout

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
10   //    10 Jun 2019, 05:13 IST

Jordan Veretout who joined La Viola in 2017 is one of the primary targets for the Giallorossi as they try to bolster their squad prior to the arrival of their new manager.
Jordan Veretout who joined La Viola in 2017 is one of the primary targets for the Giallorossi as they try to bolster their squad prior to the arrival of their new manager.

What's the news?

Serie A giants AS Roma have made initial contacts to sign 26-year old Fiorentina French midfielder Jordan Veretout.

In case you didn't know

AS Roma are looking to bolster their squad prior to the imminent arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca, who will reportedly be joining this week, after Claudio Ranieri left the Giallorossi at the end of the season.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have initiated contact with the former Aston Villa and Nantes midfielder Jordan Veretout.

The Giallorossi are looking further bolster their squad following their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming season after finishing 6th in the Serie A. The side from the Italian capital is also expected to announce the signing of former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca soon.

If the deal goes through the French midfielder will be the first signing for the Giallorossi in this transfer window.

The former French U21 international joined Fiorentina in 2017 from Aston Villa following an impressive spell on loan at Ligue 1 side AS Saint Etienne. The 26-year old has made 75 appearances and scored 15 times for La Viola in his two seasons with the Florence based club. This season alone, the midfielder scored 5 times and provided 3 assists in 33 Serie A appearances.


What's next?

AS Roma are expected to announce their new manager Paulo Fonseca before starting their preseason in July. The Giallorossi will start their preseason friendlies in the United States of America in the International Champions Cup against Mexican side Guadalajara before facing Arsenal and ending the tournament with a match against Portuguese giants Benfica.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 AFC Fiorentina Football AS Roma Football Jordan Veretout Football Transfer News AS Roma Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
