AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi target Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez

The 24-year old Pau Lopez has been impressive between the goalposts in his debut season at the Benito Villamarin.

What's the news?

AS Roma are interested in signing Real Betis shot-stopper Pau Lopez as they look to provide competition to Robin Olsen.

In case you didn't know...

Olsen, who joined Roma from F.C. Copenhagen last summer, following the departure of Alission Becker to Liverpool, didn't have the best of seasons last term. The Swedish custodian made 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma, conceding 58 goals and managing just seven clean sheets.

On the other hand, Lopez joined Real Betis on a free transfer from Espanyol last summer and was an influential figure at the back for the Beticos.

The 24-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis as they finished 10th in La Liga and went out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

His impressive performances for Real Betis last season saw the shot-stopper make his debut for the Spanish national side, with Lopez coming on as a second-half substitute for Kepa Arrizabalaga against Bosnia in an international friendly in November 2018.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have targeted Lopez as the Italian outfit are in the market for a goalkeepeer to provide some much-needed competition fto Olsen.

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian is valued at €25 million by Real Madrid. Despite the relatively high price, AS Roma are expected to make a bid to sign Lopez this summer.

What's next

With the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca, AS Roma are expected to make a few new additions to their squad, ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. And it remains to be seen if the Serie A outfit are successful in their attempts to bring in Lopez this summer.