×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi target Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
19   //    14 Jun 2019, 09:43 IST

The 24-year old Pau Lopez has been impressive between the goalposts in his debut season at the Benito Villamarin.
The 24-year old Pau Lopez has been impressive between the goalposts in his debut season at the Benito Villamarin.

What's the news?

AS Roma are interested in signing Real Betis shot-stopper Pau Lopez as they look to provide competition to Robin Olsen.

In case you didn't know...

Olsen, who joined Roma from F.C. Copenhagen last summer, following the departure of Alission Becker to Liverpool, didn't have the best of seasons last term. The Swedish custodian made 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma, conceding 58 goals and managing just seven clean sheets.

On the other hand, Lopez joined Real Betis on a free transfer from Espanyol last summer and was an influential figure at the back for the Beticos.

The 24-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis as they finished 10th in La Liga and went out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

His impressive performances for Real Betis last season saw the shot-stopper make his debut for the Spanish national side, with Lopez coming on as a second-half substitute for Kepa Arrizabalaga against Bosnia in an international friendly in November 2018.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have targeted Lopez as the Italian outfit are in the market for a goalkeepeer to provide some much-needed competition fto Olsen.

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian is valued at €25 million by Real Madrid. Despite the relatively high price, AS Roma are expected to make a bid to sign Lopez this summer.

What's next

With the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca, AS Roma are expected to make a few new additions to their squad, ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. And it remains to be seen if the Serie A outfit are successful in their attempts to bring in Lopez this summer.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 AS Roma Football Real Betis Football Robin Olsen Pau López Sabata AS Roma Transfer News La Liga Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi looking to sign French midfielder Jordan Veretout
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas
RELATED STORY
AS Roma set to name their new manager
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v Napoli Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AS Roma and Napoli Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Serie A legend Walter Sabatini: The face that launched a thousand footballing careers
RELATED STORY
Seria A News: Daniele De Rossi set to leave AS Roma
RELATED STORY
Lazio vs Roma Preview: Serie A 2018/19 Match Preview, Predicted Lineups And More
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona beat Real Betis 
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Football Transfers
RELATED STORY
Official: Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us