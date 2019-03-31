AS Roma v Napoli Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AS Roma and Napoli Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 // 31 Mar 2019, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AS Roma will need a victory today to keep the pressure on the Rossoneri while Napoli will look to secure Champions League football for next season.

AS Roma will host Napoli in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico. The race for the Champions League spots has been more interesting than the title race in the Serie A with as many as 7 teams in the mix.

AS Roma are just 4 points behind AC Milan in the league and the Giallorossi have a big chance to reduce the gap to just a single point after the Rossoneri lost to Sampdoria yesterday.

Napoli, on the other hand, are 18 points behind league leaders Juventus and the Gli Azzurri's hopes of winning their first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era are all but dashed.

Team News

AS Roma

De Rossi is fit and available for the Giallorossi

Claudio Ranieri has a long list of injuries to key players to worry about, with two more players being added to the treatment table after international duty.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is out for the game against Napoli after picking up a muscle injury.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Alessandro Florenzi are also out for Roma.

Aleksandar Kolarov, Cengiz Under, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas are expected to be back in the first team fold after successfully recovering from their injuries.

Advertisement

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy, Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: none

Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne is back from injury for Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti has his own set of injury concerns to worry about.

Veteran defender Raul Albiol is still out after the Spaniard underwent surgery on his knee.

Vlad Chiriches and Amadou Diawara are also out for the Gli Azzurri, while Piotr Zielinski is suspended for the fixture.

Lorenzo Insigne is back for the Gli Azzurri following a short spell out with an injury.

Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (4-4-2): Olsen; Karsdorp, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Zaniolo, Nzonzi, Cristante, Perotti; Dzeko, Schick

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens, Milik

Advertisement