AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2024

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive on the domestic front so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 3-3 draw by Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side did not play in the Serie A over the weekend and will be raring to go ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 21 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 17 victories.

AS Roma have lost three of their last four matches at home against AC Milan in all competitions - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 16 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan have already defeated AS Roma by a 2-1 margin away from home this season and could become the first team to secure two away victories against them in the same campaign since the 2014-15 season.

AS Roma have played two matches at home against Italian opponents in European competitions and lost their most recent such game by a 3-0 margin against Fiorentina in the 2014-15 Europa League season.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a mountain to climb in this tie. The Rossoneri can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their clinical best on Wednesday.

AS Roma have improved under Daniele De Rossi and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 AC Milan

AS Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

