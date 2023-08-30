AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st September 2023

Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as AC Milan lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma outfit in an intriguing fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Preview

AS Roma are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Torino by a comfortable 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 19 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 16 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline in October 2019.

AS Roma are unbeaten in eight of their last 11 matches against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in the Serie A but have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

AC Milan are one of only three teams alongside Napoli and Venezia that AS Roma have failed to defeat during Jose Mourinho's reign in the Serie A.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have made an excellent start to their Serie A campaign and have bolstered their ranks in the transfer market this summer. Christian Pulisic has scored in each of his first two league games for the club and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho but have a poor recent record against the Rossoneri. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 AC Milan

AS Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes