AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Koln last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Giallorossi suffered a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the four European games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a 3-2 victory for AS Roma, with Mohamed Salah, Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko scoring the goals for the Giallorossi.

Bayer Leverkusen have reached the semi-finals of a European competition for the fourth time in their history and last achieved the feat in the 2001-02 season.

AS Roma have reached the semi-finals of a European competition for the third consecutive season.

AS Roma have managed to progress from 10 of the last 11 matches in European games and have managed to win their last seven such ties.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

AS Roma have made progress under Jose Mourinho this season but have stuttered in recent weeks. Paulo Dybala has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day and have been impressive in European competitions. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

