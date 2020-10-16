AS Roma vs Benevento Calcio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

AS Roma will look to continue their season's turnaround, following some early wobbles, while hosting the newly-promoted side Benevento at the Stadio Olimpico this Sunday.

After going winless in the opening two games - losing and drawing once each - the Giallorossi returned to winning ways right before the international break against Udinese.

With a trip to Switzerland coming up in midweek, Paulo Fonseca's men will have one eye on the Europa League tie against Young Boys, so the Sorcerers will be hoping to capitalise on their distraction and take something from this game.

AS Roma vs Benevento Calcio Head-to-Head

Interestingly, these sides have met only twice in the top-flight before - back in the 2017-18 season when Benevento played in Serie A for the very first time. On both occasions, the capital club triumphed comfortably.

Roma ran out 5-2 victors at home, driven by Cengiz Under's late double, before thrashing the debutants 4-0 at the Ciro Vigorito, with Edin Dzeko bagging a brace alongside two own goals.

AS Roma Form Guide: L-D-W

Benevento Calcio Form Guide: W-L-W

AS Roma vs Benevento Calcio Team News

Amadou Diawara became the fifth player at Roma to be infected with COVID-19 after the Guinea star tested positive while on international duty. He's therefore ruled out of the clash, while Nicolo Zaniolo (ligament rupture) and Javier Pastore (hip surgery) are long-term absentees.

La Magica, however, will be bolstered by the return of Chris Smalling after the English center-back was resigned, permanently this time, from Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Expect him to slot right back into the first XI on Sunday.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo and Javier Pastore

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amadou Diawara

For Benevento, vice-captain Nicolas Viola and Andres Tello continue to miss out due to injuries, whereas Massimo Volta and third-choice goalkeeper Pier Graziano Gori are both suspended until 3 January, 2021.

Injured: Nicolas Viola and Andres Tello

Suspended: Massimo Volta and Pier Graziano Gori

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Benevento Calcio Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Davide Santon, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro Rodriguez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko.

Benevento Calcio (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Daam Foulon; Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Iago Falque, Gianluca Caprari; Gabriele Moncini.

AS Roma vs Benevento Calcio Prediction

The return of Chris Smalling should bring a measure of stability back to the defence that was ruthlessly exposed by Hellas Verona and Juventus, conceding five times in total, though Roma's attack is yet to click.

Conversely, the Sorcerers have proved to be menacing on their return to Serie A, netting six goals from three games so far, including two against last season's runners-up Inter Milan, and can be hard to stop once again.

Expect a high-scoring contest with the Gialorossi riding on home comfort and edging to a hard-fought win.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-2 Benevento Calcio