AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Conference League 2021-22

AS Roma will play host to Bodo/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinals tie on Thursday.

The Serie A outfit will head into the game looking to overturn a 2-1 defeat in last week’s first leg.

Roma continued their hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A as they claimed a 2-1 win over Salernitana last Sunday.

Before that, Jose Mourinho’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinals tie last Thursday.

Roma are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 games across competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and overturn their deficit.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, continued their sensational run of results as they saw off Sandefjord Fotball 2-1 in the Norwegian top flight.

They are now unbeaten in 38 games stretching back to September 2021 when they lost 2-1 against FC Prishtina.

Bodo/Glimt have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the Conference League so far, claiming seven wins and four draws from 11 games, and will look to pick up where they left of last week.

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams. Bodo/Glimt have been dominant in the three previous encounters, claiming two wins, while the spoils have been shared once. Roma are yet to pick up a win against the visitors.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

AS Roma

With Leonardo Spinazzola fit enough to make the substitutes’ bench in Sunday’s game against Salernitana, Roma boast a fully fit squad with no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt

Head coach Kjetil Knutsen will watch from the stands as he serves his UEFA suspension. There are no injured or suspended players in the Bodo/Glimt squad as well.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraaten, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampstead; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Gilbert Koomson.

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Last week’s defeat was a bump in the road for high-flying Roma, so they are expected to come out guns blazing in search of a comeback win. While Bodo/Glimt head into the game unbeaten in 38 outings, Roma boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad. Jose Mourinho's men should come away with a comfortable win and progress to the next round of the competition.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Bodo/Glimt.

Edited by Bhargav