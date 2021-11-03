AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

AS Roma will be looking to avenge their humbling reverse-leg defeat against Bodo Glimt when the sides square off at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The visitors claimed an emphatic 6-1 victory two Thursdays ago and will be looking to complete the double over their hosts and extend their lead at the top of the group.

AS Roma failed to make it two wins from two last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against AC Milan in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho’s men have now managed just one win from their last five games, picking up one draw and losing three, including a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Thursday’s visitors back in October.

With six points from three games, AS Roma are currently second in Group C of the Conference League, one point off Bodo Glimt.

Meanwhile, the visitors maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Sandefjord Fotball in the Norwegian top flight.

Kjetil Knudsen’s men head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 18 games across all competitions, stretching back to August, when they lost 2-1 to FC Prishtina.

Bodo Glimt will now be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and strengthen their chances of qualifying into the knockout stages as group winners.

AS Roma vs Bodo Glimt Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with Bodo Glimt claiming a dominant 6-1 win when they locked horns on 21 October.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Bodo Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

AS Roma vs Bodo Glimt Team News

AS Roma

The hosts will be without the services of Leonardo Spinazzola and Chris Smalling, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling

Suspended: None

Bodo Glimt

The visitors will have to cope without Patrick Berg, Victor Boniface, Ulrik Saltness and Sondre Sorli, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Victor Boniface, Ulrik Saltness, Sondre Sorli, Patrick Berg

Suspended: None

AS Roma vs Bodo Glimt Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Halkin; Fredrik Bjorkan, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Sondre Fet, Elias Kristoffersen Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Erik Botheim, Ola Solbakken

AS Roma vs Bodo Glimt Prediction

AS Roma will be desperate to redeem some pride following their humbling defeat in the reverse leg. While Bodo Glimt head into the game in much stronger form, AS Roma could be a tough nut to crack at home.

We are backing the hosts to claim all three points in this one, albeit by a narrow margin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Bodo Glimt

Edited by Peter P