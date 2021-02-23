AS Roma vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AS Roma will look to set the seal on their last-32 Europa League clash with Braga when the Portuguese outft visit the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Edin Dzeko and Borja Mayoral combined to give the Giallorossi a massive 2-0 advantage in the first leg. Paulo Fonseca's side will feel they have one leg in the next round.

However, with an important clash against AC Milan coming up a few days later, he's likely to ring in the changes, with some key players dropping to the bench.

Braga will hope to pounce on this and extract some redemption. However, turning the tie around completely seems like a Herculean task.

Their record in the away games of the knockout rounds won't inspire much hope. The Minho Warriors have lost their last four games on the road, even failing to score in three of them.

AS Roma vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

Roma and Braga had never met before in a European tie until last Thursday, which saw both sides netting twice each in a pulsating draw.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

AS Roma vs Sporting Braga Team News

AS Roma

The hosts have had quite a few high-profile casualties this season, with five players currently out injured. This includes Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez, both of whom are nursing muscle injuries.

Young gun Nicolo Zaniolo is a long-term absentee with a ligament rupture and is not expected to return before April.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, and Bryan Cristante.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🛎 | APITO FINAL - FULL TIME



Final da partida na Pedreira: resultado infeliz mas a eliminatória vai a meio e ainda vamos a Roma! 🇲🇨#UEL | #SCBASR | 0-2 | #ANOSSAHISTORIA | pic.twitter.com/v3ydZe8f01 — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 18, 2021

Sporting Braga

The Braguistas also have a few injuries to contend with. Iuri Medeiros, Andre Castro, and David Carmo are out injured, while Francisco Moura is a long-term absentee.

Ricardo Esgaio is suspended from the clash after getting sent off in the first leg.

Injured: Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros, Andre Castro, and David Carmo

Suspended: Ricardo Esgaio

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Leandro Spinazzola; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Villar, Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Pedro; Stephan El Shaarawy.

Sporting Braga (4-1-4-1): Matheus; Ze Carlos, Vitor Tormena, Raul Silva, Nuno Sequiera; Al Musrati; Andre Horta, Fransergio, Nicolas Gaitan, Galeno; Andraz Sporar.

AS Roma vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Even if Roma field a weakened side for the clash, Braga pulling off an upset appears unlikely.

Paulo Fonseca's side should win and go through to the next round.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Braga