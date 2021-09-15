AS Roma vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

High-flying AS Roma play host to CSKA Sofia in Group C of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Both sides head into the game in solid form and will hope they can continue their early domestic success by claiming all three points.

AS Roma continued their blistering start to the Serie A season last Sunday when they claimed a 2-1 win over a dogged Sassuolo side.

Filip Djuricic canceled out Bryan Cristante’s opener in the 57th minute, but Stefan El Shaarawy came through for the Giallorossi as he scored a 91st-minute winner to send the Stadio Olimpico into a frenzy.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for Jose Mourinho’s men, who are currently seated at the top of the Serie A table thanks to their superior goal difference.

AS Roma will now look to carry on with this momentum and begin their hunt for a first-ever UEFA Conference League title on a winning note.

Meanwhile, CSKA Sofia were denied their fourth win on the trot last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw at home against Slavia Sofia.

In a game where the visitors saw red, Jordy Caicedo and Martin Atanasov scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, Stoycho Mladenov’s men saw off Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the Conference League qualifiers before returning to the Bulgarian top-flight to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Cherno More Varna.

CSKA Sofia head into Thursday’s game on a four-game unbeaten run and are currently sixth in the Parva Liga with 10 points from four games.

AS Roma vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. AS Roma boast a better record in their previous three games, claiming two wins and one draw. CSKA Sofia have picked up one win.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

AS Roma vs CSKA Sofia Team News

AS Roma

Apart from Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out with a long-term injury, AS Roma head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

CSKA Sofia

The visitors will be without Charles Bismark, Menno Koch and Thibaut Vion, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Jordy Caicedo will also miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: Charles Bismark, Menno Koch, Thibaut Vion

Suspended: Jordy Caicedo

AS Roma vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Stefan El Shaarawy, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham

CSKA Sofia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Valentin Antov, Jurgen Matheij, Bradley Mazikou; Amos Youga, Geferson, Graham Carey; Georgi Yomov, Ahmed Ahmedov, Yanic Wildschut

AS Roma vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

The appointment of Jose Mourinho appears to have worked its magic for AS Roma, who have picked up wins in each of their last six games. They head into the game with a significantly stronger squad and we predict they will claim all three points.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 CSKA Sofia

