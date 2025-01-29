AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in second place in the UEFA Europa Leagues standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in 21st place in the Europa League table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Giallorossi defeated Udinese by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have never played a match against Eintracht Frankfurt in major European competitions and will need to be at their best this week.

AS Roma have won only three of their last 14 matches against opponents from Germany in European competitions and have lost six of these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their last two matches against opponents from Italy in European competitions - as many defeats as they had suffered in the first 11 such games.

AS Roma have lost only three of their last 45 matches at home in major European competitions and have kept clean sheets in 25 of these matches.

After a run of five victories away from home on the trot in European competitions, Eintracht Frankfurt lost their previous such game by a 3-2 margin.

AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have impressive players in their ranks and have been consistently excellent on multiple fronts this season. Hugo Ekitike has been exceptional for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

AS Roma have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

AS Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

