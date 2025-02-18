AS Roma vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Porto lock horns with Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. The two teams played out a draw in the first leg last week and have a point to prove in this game.

Ad

AS Roma vs FC Porto Preview

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Liga Portugal standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Farense to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Giallorossi defeated Parma by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

AS Roma vs FC Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Porto have a good record against AS Roma in major European competitions and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's paltry one victory.

AS Roma played their previous match at home against FC Porto in a major European competition in 2019, with the Giallorossi winning the game by a 2-1 margin.

FC Porto have managed to win all three of their two-legged knockout ties against AS Roma in major European competitions, with their previous such victory coming in the Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season.

AS Roma have won 13 of their last 16 matches at home in the UEFA Europa League and have won each of their last three such games.

Ad

AS Roma vs FC Porto Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive this season. The hosts have a poor record in this fixture and cannot afford another debacle on Thursday.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day but also have issues to address ahead of this fixture. AS Roma have the home advantage and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 FC Porto

AS Roma vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback