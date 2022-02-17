AS Roma vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Giallorossi have drawn their last two league games - 0-0 against Genoa and 2-2 against Sassuolo, interspersed between which was a 2-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

They're currently seventh in the league table with 40 points from 25 games, six off fourth-place.

Verona, meanwhile, are just four points behind them in ninth and will be looking to close the gap on them to just one after this weekend.

The Mastiffs have already gotten the better of Jose Mourinho's side once - a 3-2 win at home in the reverse fixture last year.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

Roma have won 12 of their last 19 clashes with Verona, losing just twice.

However, their most recent defeat came in the September reverse when Verona pulled off a 3-2 victory over the Giallorossi, just a year after a 3-0 defeat of the capital side at the same venue.

Verona, however, haven't done a league double over Roma since the 1968-69 season.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Team News

AS Roma

The Giallorossi won't have Leonardo Spinazzola (tendon), Stephan El Shaarawy (calf) and Roger Ibanez (ligament) available through injuries.

Gianluca Mancini is also unavailable through a suspension after a fifth booking in their last game.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Stephan El Shaarawy, Roger Ibanez

Suspended: Gianluca Mancini

Unavailable: None

Hellas Verona

The Mastiffs haven't had much luck with injuries either, with four players currently out.

Gianluca Frabotta (calf), Ivor Pandur (shoulder), Miguel Veloso (calf) and Pawel Dawidowicz (ligament) are all sidelined.

Head coach Igor Tudor might choose to play the same XI that ran Udinese ragged in their last game.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

AS Roma (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Sergio Oliviera, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham, Felix Afena-Gyan.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipò; Nicolò Casale, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazović, Ivan Ilić, Adrien Tameze, Fabio Depaoli; Gianluca Caprari, Antonín Barák; Giovanni Simeone.

AS Roma vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Verona are aiming for a slice of history but the Giallorossi are desperate for points.

Their inconsistent run, despite being four games unbeaten in the league, has thrown their top-four hopes up in the air.

It will be a tense clash but we're putting our money on Jose Mourinho's side to come away with all three points.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-2 Hellas Verona

