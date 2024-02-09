AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Juventus to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The home side thrashed Cagliari by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 27 out of the last 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 18 victories.

AS Roma have lost five of their last six matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A and have lost each of their last two such games in the competition without scoring a single goal.

AS Roma have conceded at least one goal in 18 of their last 19 matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 0-0 draw in December 2019.

AS Roma are winless in their last six matches at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2016.

Inter Milan have conceded only 10 goals in the Serie A this season.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have come into their own this season and have grown into a formidable force in recent months. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez have shouldered the goalscoring burden admirably this season and will want to make a difference this weekend.

AS Roma have improved under Daniele De Rossi but will be up against one of the Serie A's best teams on Saturday. Inter Milan have been more consistent this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-3 Inter Milan

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes