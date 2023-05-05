AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri thrashed Hellas Verona by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Monza last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 25 out of the last 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 18 victories.

After a run of only one victory in four matches in all competitions, Inter Milan have managed to win their last three games in the Serie A.

After a run of three victories on the trot in the Serie A, AS Roma have failed to win their last three matches in the competition and have scored only three goals during this period.

Inter Milan have won 19 matches in the Serie A so far this season - only Napoli have achieved more victories in the competition so far.

Inter Milan have won four of their last five matches against AS Roma in the Serie A but did lose their most recent such game in October last year.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

AS Roma have shown improvement under Jose Mourinho this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Paulo Dybala has stepped up this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Inter Milan can pack a punch on their day and have been impressive in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 Inter Milan

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

