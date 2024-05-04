AS Roma vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A features a clash between two massive sides this weekend as Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lock horns with an impressive AS Roma side in an intriguing clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Bianconeri played out a 0-0 stalemate against AC Milan in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

AS Roma vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive recent record against AS Roma and have won 29 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 12 victories.

Juventus have won four of their last six matches against AS Roma in Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in three of these games.

AS Roma won their previous match at home against Juventus in Serie A and could win consecutive such games against the Bianconeri for the first time since 2017.

Juventus have played out draws in each of their last three matches in Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since March 2012.

AS Roma have not picked up a single point from games against the current top five in the Serie A standings this season.

AS Roma vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and will need to be at their best in this fixture. The Bianconeri have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

AS Roma have a poor record against the league's best teams this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 Juventus

AS Roma vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes