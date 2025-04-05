AS Roma vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AS Roma lock horns with Igor Studor's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Giallorossi defeated Lecce by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 29 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 12 victories.

AS Roma and Juventus have played out draws in their last two matches in Serie A and could play out three draws on the trot in the competition for the first time since 1985.

Juventus are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches against AS Roma in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2023.

AS Roma have won each of their last seven matches in Serie A and have secured a run of eight consecutive victories in the competition on only four previous occasions in the club's history.

AS Roma are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 home games against Juventus in Serie A.

AS Roma vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have blown hot and cold so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

AS Roma have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Juventus

AS Roma vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

