AS Roma vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns to the fold with another semi-final fixture this week as Leicester City take on AS Roma on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

AS Roma are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to sustain their peak this year. The Italian outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Bologna over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Premier League table and have endured a poor campaign. The Foxes suffered a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AS Roma vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City and AS Roma have only played one game against each other on the European stage. The two teams locked horns in the first leg last week and played out a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have rested players in preparation for this fixture and will look to secure their place in Europe next season by winning the competition. Leicester City and AS Roma adopted a conservative approach in the first leg and could present a more aggressive front this week.

AS Roma form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Leicester City form guide: L-D-D-D-L

AS Roma vs Leicester City Team News

AS Roma need to win this game

AS Roma

AS Roma have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this week. Tammy Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo have been impressive this season and will likely lead the line for the Italian side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City have a point to prove

Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand are currently recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in this match. James Maddison has made progress with his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand

Doubtful: Eldin Jakupovic

Suspended: None

AS Roma vs Leicester City Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Nicola Zalewski, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague UECL top scorers with only a few games left to play...



#UECL UECL top scorers with only a few games left to play... 🔝⚽️ UECL top scorers with only a few games left to play...#UECL https://t.co/PuSteY0Z3a

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, Ademola Lookman, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

AS Roma vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have exceptional players in their ranks but have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Foxes have been poor in the Premier League and cannot afford another disappointment on the European front.

AS Roma have shown flashes of their potential under Jose Mourinho but have remained a work in progress this year. The Italian side can pack a punch on its day, however, and holds a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Leicester City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi