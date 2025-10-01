AS Roma vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

AS Roma and LOSC Lille return to action in the Europa League when they lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash fresh off the back of contrasting results, with Lille suffering a narrow home defeat against Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1.

AS Roma turned in another dominant team display in Serie A as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have now won four of their first five league matches to sit third in the standings, level on 12 points with first-placed AC Milan and Napoli in second place.

Roma will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they return to action in the Europa League, where they hold their own to see out a 2-1 opening-day victory over OGC Nice in France last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud came up clutch for LOSC Lille in their Europa League opener last Wednesday as he struck in the 80th minute to hand them a 2-1 victory over Norwegian side SK Brann.

This was followed by a 1-0 home loss against Olympique Lyon on Sunday, leaving Bruno Genesio’s men with back-to-back league defeats, having gone unbeaten in the opening four league games (3W, 1D).

While Lille will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat, results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win seven of their last 10 competitive away matches since the start of March.

AS Roma vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between AS Roma and LOSC Lille, with the Serie A outfit claiming a 3-2 victory when they first met in a friendly back in August 2019.

Roma are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 competitive games, claiming 12 wins and two draws since March 16.

Lille have managed just three wins from their 10 competitive away matches since the start of March, while losing five and claiming two draws in that time.

Roma are unbeaten in all but one of their 15 home games in 2025, picking up 12 wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

AS Roma vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Roma and Lille will be looking to continue from where they left off in the opening game and this makes for an exciting contest at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Gasperini’s men have been near impenetrable on home turf this year, and we are backing them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 LOSC Lille

AS Roma vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Lille’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

