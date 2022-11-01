AS Roma vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2022

AS Roma face a make-or-break clash against Ludogorets at the Stadio Olimpico in Group C of the Europa League on Thursday.

As things stand, the Giallorossi are heading back to the Conference League and must beat their Bulgarian rivals to progress into the knockout rounds along with group winners Real Betis.

Both teams are tied on seven points each, but the Eagles are ahead of Jose Mourinho's side on head-to-head record, having beaten them 2-1 on the opening day in Razgrad.

AS Roma @OfficialASRoma



Mourinho al termine di “Il secondo gol è metà di Matic, metà di Volpato. Per un allenatore queste cose portano ancora più felicità”Mourinho al termine di #VeronaRoma “Il secondo gol è metà di Matic, metà di Volpato. Per un allenatore queste cose portano ancora più felicità”Mourinho al termine di #VeronaRoma https://t.co/HxFLCA2uaE

However, Roma have gained momentum in their campaign following four wins from their last six games in all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat of HJK last week.

Ludogorets are on a good run of form too, winning five of their last six games. The only time they failed to win was a 1-0 loss against Betis in the Conference League at home last week.

The Eagles only need a draw in Rome to progress into the knockout stages.

AS Roma vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Roma and Ludogorets hadn't met in Europe before this season and their first encounter ended in a 2-1 win for the latter in September.

Roma are unbeaten at home to Bulgarian opposition in Europe, winning four times and drawing once while keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Ludogorets won their first away match against Italian opposition back in February 2014 against Lazio, but have lost their last two such matches, against AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Roma lost their last home game in Europe - a 2-1 loss to Betis, having gone their previous 20 games unbeaten. They haven't lost consecutive home matches in a single European campaign since the 2014-15 season.

Ludogorets are currently 11 games without a victory away from home in the Europa League, while also failing to keep a single clean sheet during this run.

AS Roma vs Ludogorets Prediction

Roma will have revenge of their minds for the loss in their first encounter with Ludogorets, while their last-16 hopes are on the line too.

Even though both teams are on a good run of form right now, the Giallorossi have the quality to see off their Bulgarian rivals and condemn them into the Conference League.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Ludogorets

AS Roma vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AS Roma

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes