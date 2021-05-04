AS Roma vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United have one foot in the final as they take on AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie with a 6-2 lead.

Manchester United produced a resounding second-half performance and gave AS Roma a hiding to cruise to a 6-2 victory in the first leg. It's safe to say that they have more or less turned the second leg into a formality after putting six goals past their opponents.

Manchester United started strong and Bruno Fernandes lobbed over Pau Lopez to open the scoring. AS Roma, who were forced into making three changes in the first-half, responded strongly. Lorenzo Pellegrini converted from the spot to equalize in the 15th minute while Edin Dzeko tapped home their second in the 33rd.

Manchester United produced an absolute blitzkrieg of a second-half performance where they put the ball into Roma's net five times. Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes both bagged braces while Pogba and Greenwood got on the scoresheet as well.

Manchester United are well-rested after their derby match against Liverpool was canceled as the Old Trafford faithful invaded the pitch in protest against the Glazer family's ownership. Meanwhile, AS Roma slipped again and lost 2-0 to Sampdoria. This should be a no-contest.

AS Roma vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have faced AS Roma seven times till date. The Red Devils have won five times while AS Roma have won just once. One match has ended as a draw. The last time the sides locked horns was in the first leg of the semi-final last week when Manchester United beat AS Roma 6-2.

AS Roma form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Manchester United form guide: W-W-W-D-W

AS Roma vs Manchester United Team News

AS Roma

Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola were all forced off the field in the first-half of the first leg. Pau Lopez has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Veretout is likely to miss the game.

Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro, Calafiori and El Sharaawy are all sidelined for this game as well.

Injuries: Pedro Rodriguez, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolò Zaniolo, Stephan El Shaarawy, Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Jordan Veterout

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Phil Jones and Anthony Martial are both out with knee injuries and it is unclear when the pair will return. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably use this opportunity to rest some of his best players. As such, Dan James is likely to start on the right-wing with Mason Greenwood playing down the middle.

Donny van de Beek could start in midfield with Nemanja Matic. Eric Bailly and Alex Telles might return to the starting XI for the Red Devils.

Injuries: Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

AS Roma vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante; Ibañez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

AS Roma vs Manchester United Prediction

“We need to apologise to the fans, stay quiet and do everything we can to turn this form around and finish the season as well as possible."

AS Roma will not go down without a fight. But they're winless in their last six outings and have lost four of their last five. There could be goals in this one but Manchester United should see Roma off without much trouble.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Manchester United