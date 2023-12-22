AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit crashed out of the Coppa Italia after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Frosinone this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

AS Roma vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Napoli in recent matches and have won 15 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 14 victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches against AS Roma in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin in November 2019.

AS Roma have scored only two goals in their last six matches in the last three seasons in the Serie A - their lowest such tally against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

AS Roma have won 13 matches at home in the Serie A in 2023 - only Inter Milan have a better home record in the competition this year.

AS Roma have not found the back of the net in their last three Serie A home games against Napoli.

AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have shown flashes of their brilliance in recent months but have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

AS Roma are a formidable force at home but are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Napoli

AS Roma vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes